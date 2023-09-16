Impaired Driver Arrested for 4th DWI; Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On September 15, 2023, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 316 near Banks Boulevard. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dominic Douglas of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 RAM 2500, driven by John Vice of Byhalia, MS, was traveling south on LA Hwy 316 while a 2001 Suzuki Hayabusa, driven by Douglas, was traveling north. Vice failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a left turn onto Banks Boulevard into the path of the motorcycle. Douglas attempted to stop, but collided with the RAM and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Douglas, who was wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Vice was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

During the investigation, Troopers observed signs of impairment in Vice and he was subsequently arrested. Vice refused to provide a toxicology sample and a no-refusal search warrant was obtained. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on the charges of vehicular homicide, DWI 4th offense, and failure to yield while turning at an intersection. Impairment on the part of Douglas is unknown. The toxicology samples collected from both drivers were submitted for analysis and are awaiting results. This crash remains under investigation.

Driving while impaired poses significant dangers to both the driver and others on the road. Impairment from substances like alcohol and drugs can slow reaction times, impair decision-making, and decrease overall cognitive function, increasing the risk of crashes. Such impaired driving can result in serious injuries, fatalities, legal consequences, and a lasting emotional toll on victims and their families.

Troop C has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities in 2023.