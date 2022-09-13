Impairment, Lack of Seatbelt Suspected Factors in Fatal Crash

On September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old James Williams III of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Williams, who was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 north on LA Hwy 308, traveled off the roadway to the right after passing another northbound vehicle. Williams attempted to return back to the roadway but overcorrected causing the Ford to rotate and cross the centerline. The Ford then ran off the roadway to the left before striking a tree.

Williams was not restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries, and died at the scene.

Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash with a toxicology sample collected from Williams and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Alcohol and other drugs affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive different. Additionally, taking just 3 seconds to buckle up can greatly increase your chances of surviving a crash. Drivers should ensure they and their passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

Troop C has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 38 deaths in 2022.