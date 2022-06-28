Impairment Suspected Factor in Fatal LA 1 Crash

On June 27, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 1 about 6 miles north of Louisiana Highway 3090. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 31-year-old Timothy Stevens of Larose.

The preliminary investigation revealed Zackery Santiny of Larose was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 north on LA Hwy 1. At the same time, a 2012 Freightliner 18-wheeler was traveling south on LA Hwy 1. For reasons still under investigation, Santiny crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. The driver of the Freightliner attempted to avoid a collision by steering to the right but was struck by the Pontiac.

Santiny and his front passenger, Stevens, were both unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries, and were transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, Stevens succumbed to his injuries. The Freightliner’s driver was also unrestrained and suffered minor injuries.

Impairment on the part of Santiny is suspected and a toxicology sample was collected for analysis. The Freightliner’s driver was not suspected of being impaired and provided a valid breath sample that shown no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, on average 10,000 people are killed every year in impaired-driving related crashes. Alcohol and other drugs affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs. Additionally, statistics show that taking just 3 seconds to buckle up before a trip significantly reduces your chances of getting injured or killed in a traffic crash. Always ensure each occupant has their own seat belt and is properly restrained. Every trip. Every time.

Troop C has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths in 2022.