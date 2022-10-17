Impairment Suspected in Fatal Cut Off Motorcycle Crash

On October 17, 2022, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 just south of the Valentine Bridge. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Destyn Allinson of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Allinson was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on LA Hwy 1 while in a curve. For reasons still under investigation, Allinson traveled off the roadway to the right, struck a tree, and was ejected.

Allinson, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Allinson and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Alcohol and other drugs affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive differently.

Troop C has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths in 2022.