Impairment Suspected in Single-Vehicle Deadly Crash

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. last night, Troopers with Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 57 just south of Bobtown Circle. The crash took the life of 37-year-old Hidie Dion of Dulac.

The preliminary investigation revealed Dion was traveling southbound on LA 57 in a 2004 GMC Sierra. For unknown reasons at this time, Dion ran off of the roadway to the right and overcorrected to the left. Her vehicle crossed LA 57 and began to roll several times. Dion was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Her passenger was also unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Impairment and speed are suspected to be factors in this crash and a standard toxicology report is pending on the part of Dion. This crash remains under investigation.

Death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.

Troop C has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2021.