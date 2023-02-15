Important dates for Spring 2023 elections

The following are important dates to know for the upcoming Spring elections.

MARCH 25 PRIMARY

In Terrebonne Parish, this will be for Council District 1 ONLY. In Lafourche, Member Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Div. E, will be the only item on the ballot.

Voter registration deadline (in-person or by mail): February 22, 2023

Voter registration deadline (online): March 4, 2023

Early Voting: March 11-19, 2023 (closed on Sunday) 8:30am – 6pm

Mail Ballot Deadlines:

To Request: March 21, 2023

To Return: March 24, 2023 by 4:30 pm.

APRIL 29 GENERAL ELECTION

In Terrebonne Parish, this will be for Recreation District 7, and if there is a run-off for Council District 1.

Voter registration deadline (in-person or by mail): March 29, 2023

Voter registration deadline (online): April 8, 2023

Early Voting: April 15-22, 2023 (closed on Sunday) 8:30am – 6pm

Mail Ballot Deadlines:

To Request: April 25, 2023

To Return: April 28, 2023 by 4:30 pm.

In Terrebonne Parish, the Registrar of Voters is located in the Government Tower, 8026 Main Street. The entrance is on the Gabasse Street side. Reserved parking is available on that side as well.

In Lafourche Parish, the Registrar of Voters is located at 307 West 4th Street in Thibodaux.