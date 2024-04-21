Important Notice: Louisiana OMV clarifies vehicle registration renewals

Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles are reminding residents about registration renewals for certain vehicles. Trucks and trailers with an expiration date of June 30, 2024, cannot be processed until May 1, 2024. Recently, residents may have received a renewal notice for these types of vehicles. This was due to a vendor prematurely mailing out vehicle registration renewal invitations for approximately 100,000 trucks and trailers. The mailing error has been resolved and does not affect eligibility or renewal obligations.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding their vehicle registration renewal are encouraged to visit www.expresslane.org or contact the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles at (225) 925-6146 and select option two.