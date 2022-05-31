Incident Causes Brief Lockdown at Oaklawn Jr. High School

On this date shortly before noon, Houma Police responded to an unknown subject on the campus of Oaklawn Jr. High School possibly with a weapon. When officers arrived, they located the individual in question and a brief foot pursuit ensued. Shortly thereafter, the subject was apprehended at a location adjacent to the Houma Air Base.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that a former student entered the campus without permission. It was later reported that the subject possibly had a weapon. This information was relayed to the school resource officer who relayed the information to patrol officers in the area. At this point, the subject was confronted and a brief foot pursuit ensued. Once apprehended, he was identified as a juvenile male, who does not attend Oaklawn Jr. High.

During further investigation, the subject in question was not found to be in possession of a weapon, but the nature of the incident caused the school to go on lockdown for a brief period of time. Shortly thereafter the lockdown was lifted. At the conclusion of the investigation, Houma Police detectives arrested the juvenile for Terrorizing and transported him to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Houma Police would like to commend the staff of Oaklawn Jr. High School for working diligently with law enforcement officials during this incident. Houma Police would also like to inform the public that no one was injured during this event.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.