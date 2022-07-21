Industrial Power Systems gives back to Bless Your Heart Foundation

With the peak of hurricane season still to come, Industrial Power Systems is offering $100 off of the purchase of a new or regenerated generator from now through Saturday, August 13. In addition, the company will donate $100 of every sale to the Bless Your Heart Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching lives and inspiring hope by addressing social, educational, and financial needs in the Bayou Region.

To date, Industrial Power Systems has raised $2700 of its $5000 goal. The company is glad to help families prepare for hurricane season while giving back to an organization who is passionate about serving the community.

Industrial Power Systems is located at 17911 LA-3235 in Galliano. For more information about Bless Your Heart Foundation visit their website.