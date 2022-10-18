Information from Public Helps Lead to Arrest in Fatal Hit and Run Pedestrian Crash

With help from members of the public who contacted Louisiana State Police Troop C providing tips, Troopers have made an arrest in the fatal hit and run crash that claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert.

Investigation into the information given allowed Troopers to determine 34-year-old James Landry of St. Gabriel to be the driver of a 2018 Lincoln Continental which is believed to have struck Gilbert.

After meeting with Troopers, Landry was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on the charges of felony hit and run driving and operating a vehicle while license is suspended. This crash continues to be under investigation.

Troopers would like to thank the members of the public who came forward to provide information following this crash. By working together, the community and law enforcement can ensure public safety and help see those who commit crimes held accountable within the criminal justice system.