Inspect Lafourche Program Surveyed nearly 17K Properties

Lafourche Parish Government announced that the Parish’s Inspect Lafourche Program has officially concluded. The Parish launched the program to inspect all Hurricane Ida impacted properties, identified as located in FEMA’s Special Flood Hazard Area. On Monday, the Lafourche Parish Government released a statement announcing that the program will no longer be active.

“With the support of its contracted partners, CSRS, H2Bravo and Legion Claims, Lafourche Parish succeeded in performing a total of 16,692 property inspections within the parish and related neighborhood communities during a 90-day turnaround,” read a statement from the Lafourche Parish Government.

Lafourche Parish Government added that collected inspection data will help the Parish maintain compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program and serve beneficial in parish efforts to solicit federal disaster recovery funds.