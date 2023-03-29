Installation of Bishop Mario Dorsonville to be live streamed this afternoon

Thirty-six cardinals, archbishops and bishops and one abbot, as well as 100 additional priests will be attending the installation of Bishop Mario Dorsonville as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux during the Installation Mass today, March 29, at 2 p.m., at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma.

A native of Bogota, Colombia, Bishop Dorsonville has been serving as auxiliary bishop of Washington, D.C. since 2015.

Bishop Dorsonville will be installed by Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, in the presence of Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The installation will be broadcast live, beginning at 1:30 p.m., on the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux YouTube Channel, as well as its Facebook page. The live stream will also be simulcast by HTV in Houma, along with the CatholicTV Network. You can view at the link below:

A public reception will follow the Installation Mass at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma from 4-6 p.m.