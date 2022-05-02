Insurance Commissioner Donelon Releases Updated Hurricane Ida Data

Insurers have paid or reserved $12.1 billion on all types of Hurricane Ida-related claims in Louisiana through March 31, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced. This data is the second measure of damage from Hurricane Ida, which struck the state on August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm and affected 25 parishes.

Policyholders have filed 458,485 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of March 31, with 86% of claims closed. Of those claims, 286,588, or 63%, were closed with payment, garnering $8.5 billion in payments for damage caused by the hurricane.

“As the 2022 hurricane season quickly approaches, it’s important to keep in mind that many of our friends and neighbors are still working to put their homes and lives back in order,” said Commissioner Donelon. “In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, I encourage all Louisianans to review your policy to confirm you are adequately insured, call your agent with any questions and consider purchasing a flood insurance policy.”

The updated Ida information was generated from a data call issued by the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) for all authorized property and casualty insurers to submit their claims data on Hurricane Ida. The data call was also issued to surplus lines insurers. The figures include claims from personal and commercial insurance. Claims and payment data from the National Flood Insurance Program are not included as it is not regulated by the LDI.

The data call figures released today represent the most comprehensive look to date of insured losses in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. Data for Hurricane Ida through March 31, 2022, is available here. The data is also available by parish.

The LDI will continue collecting data from property and casualty insurers to monitor the claims process. The final deadline for data is October 7, 2022.