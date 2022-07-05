Insurance Commissioner, Senate Insurance Chair, & House Insurance Chair Holds Press Conference July 5

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot and House Insurance Committee Chairman Mike Huval are jointly announcing the success of the Catastrophe Reform Package of the 2022 Legislative Session and will hold a Press Conference today, July 5, at 2:30 p.m.

The speakers will provide an overview of new laws that will enhance protections for policyholders and strengthen the insurance market. Commissioner Donelon will also provide an update on the Lighthouse, Maison and Southern Fidelity policy cancellations. The Speakers will be also be available for individual interviews following the press conference.

The conference will be held in Baton Rouge, however, there is an online Zoom option:

Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87665654749?pwd=d3o3MES3d-TNFRFXOwJhTQYHs5jeM5.1

Telephone:

Number: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 876 6565 4749

Passcode: 724428