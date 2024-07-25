Intense rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding

From the National Weather Service: Marginal flash flood risk – primarily later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Key Messages:
· We’re expecting another heightened chance at seeing widespread showers/storms again later today into this evening. While storms will likely be disorganized, local training of heavy thunderstorms with intense rain rates may quickly lead to areas of flash flooding.


· Rainfall totals will vary significantly across the region ranging from low amounts (0.25 to 0.5″) to upwards of 1-2″ (with isolated locally higher amounts).

· Be advised, elevated rain/storm chances will persist thru at least Saturday with daily risks for isolated flash flooding (MARGINAL RISK – threat level 1 out of 4)

Overview:
· WHAT: SLIGHT to MARGINAL RISK of excessive rainfall.
· WHEN: Primarily mid-afternoon thru the evening, but could linger into overnight.
· WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS, with greater potential for western areas.
· CONFIDENCE: Very confident in rain chances today for all areas, and for the risk of isolated to scattered areas of flash flooding today or tonight in the Slight Risk area.


Impacts:
· Intense rainfall rates (2-4 inches per hour, or greater) and local training of heavy thunderstorms will quickly lead to areas of flash flooding, especially in flood-prone locations and low-lying areas.

The graphic above highlights the heavy rainfall threat today into tonight.

