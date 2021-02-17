Interstate 10 has re-opened throughout Louisiana

Louisiana State Police has announced Interstate 10 has been re-opened throughout the state of Louisiana.

Although some roadways are re-opening, a second winter weather system is upon our state. State Police continues to ask motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Roadways across Louisiana, especially portions of Central and North Louisiana, remain highly impassable and dangerous for vehicular travel.

“We understand that some motorists are considered essential and must travel,” shared State Police. “If you fall into this category, please drive slowly, allow extra time to reach your destination, increase following distance, make sure your cell phone is fully charged, and wear your seat belt.”

If motorists should become stranded, they may utilize the *LSP (*577) system from a cell phone to contact the nearest LSP Troop to request help.