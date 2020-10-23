Invest 95L becoming more organized

Invest 95L has been initiated by the National Hurricane Center in the Western Caribbean near Grand Cayman. National Hurricane Center has increased development odds to a medium (60 percent) chance of development within the next 3-5 days.

A broad area of low pressure located near Grand Cayman Island is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms mainly east and south of the center. This system has become much better organized since yesterday, and a tropical depression could form during the next couple of days while the low moves slowly toward the northwest. This system is now anticipated to move near western Cuba this weekend and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the Cayman Islands, Cuba, southern Florida and the Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas through

the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

The next name on the list is Zeta.