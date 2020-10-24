Invest 95L increased to 90% chance of development in the Gulf this week

National Hurricane Center continues to increase development odds of Invest 95L. This morning, it is now at a High, or 90 percent, chance of development within the next 3-5 days. While an approaching cold front doesn’t make conditions favorable for major development, a late season tropical storm hitting the Gulf Coast next week isn’t out of the question. Hurricane hunters will investigate the area this afternoon.

From NHC:

Satellite, radar and surface data indicate that a broad area of low pressure located just southwest of Grand Cayman Island is gradually becoming better organized, with a better defined wind circulation,

increasing thunderstorm activity and falling surface pressures since yesterday. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within

the next day or so while the low drifts toward the north and northwest. The system could move near western Cuba on Monday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. Interests in western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of this disturbance. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate

the disturbance this afternoon. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Cuba through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.