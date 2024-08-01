Invest 97 now has high probability of tropical formation this weekend

The National Hurricane Center is now giving a high (70%) probability of tropical formation this weekend in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. The next storm name is Debby. Gulf Coast residents from Florida to Louisiana should continue to monitor as long-term track and intensity remain highly unclear.

It’s always a good time to review your hurricane plans with family and for your business as we approach the traditionally active point of hurricane season.

Tropical Weather Outlook – NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL – 200 PM EDT Thu Aug 1 2024

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Southwestern Atlantic and Eastern Gulf of Mexico (AL97):

A well-defined tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, the Southeastern Bahamas, and the adjacent waters of the southwestern Atlantic and northeastern Caribbean Sea. Development of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or so while

it moves west-northwestward over portions of the Greater Antilles. However, environmental conditions are forecast to be more conducive for development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula. Interests across the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Florida should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.