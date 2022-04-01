Investigation at HLB underway after threat made

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff, Tim Soignet, said that T.P.S.O. received an anonymous call in reference to H.L. Bourgeois High School. The caller indicated there were some students who were planning on causing some issues at school on 4-1-2022. This caller also said these students had firearms.

Sheriff Soignet assures this is being fully investigated. This investigation has not revealed any validity to this call at this time. Out of an abundance of caution T.P.S.O. does have extra manpower at the school to assist the School Resource Officer, as Detectives continue to investigate