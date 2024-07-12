Investigators on Scene of Fatal Fire in Bayou Blue

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are on the scene of an early morning house fire in the 300 block of Louise Lane in Bayou Blue. Multiple fatalities have occurred as a result of the fire.

The Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call of the fire around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Louise Lane.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation in cooperation with the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal. More information will be provided when it can be made available.