Investigators Release Name of Suspect in Deputy-Involved Shooting

On April 24, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office located a stolen Ford F-450 traveling east on Louisiana Highway 398 toward Labadieville. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, 26-year-old Rhett Thibodeaux of Larose, did not stop and fled from the deputies.

After a short pursuit, the Ford came to a stop in the roadway. Pursuing deputies stopped behind the truck attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Thibodeaux placed the Ford into reverse, traveled backwards toward the deputies, and rammed two of the sheriff’s office units.

During the course of the interaction, one of the deputies discharged his service weapon toward the Ford. The Ford traveled forward before going off the roadway and coming to a stop.

Thibodeaux was struck by gunfire and transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he later died. No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory processed the scene for evidence. This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

The original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/lsp-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-assumption-parish/