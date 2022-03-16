Investment Advisory Service Offers Free Retirement Educational Seminars

Planning to retire soon? Fletcher Technical Community College will host two Educational Seminars providing imperative information on retirement. The free seminars will take place on Thursday, March 17, and Tuesday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Fletcher Community College, located at 1407 LA-311, Schriever, LA.

Hosted by Dawn Harkins, CEO of Harkins Insurance and Retirement LLC, the Investment Advisory Service will provide information and instructions to attendees on how to insulate themselves from the risks of rising taxes, social security taxation, and how to avoid common mistakes that increase the chances of running out of money as you distribute your assets in retirement.

The seminar will allow guests to ask experts questions and cover following topics:

Tax Rate Risk:

Why experts say tax rates could double

How rising taxes may affect your retirement cash flow

The “Catch 22” of 401k’s and IRA’s

How lost deductions may affect your taxes in retirement

Retirement Income Planning:

The three basic retirement accounts

How to accumulate dollars in the right types of accounts for future retirement income

What’s better for you: tax-deferred or tax-free accounts?

How to define a “true” tax-free investment

When should you convert to a Roth?

How IRA’s and 401k’s cause Social Security taxation

Strategies to reduce or eliminate taxes in retirement

Maximizing Social Security:

The causes of Social Security taxation

The Social Security thresholds you need to be aware of

The real cost of Social Security taxation

Strategies to eliminate Social Security taxation

Social Security maximization strategies

Retirement Distribution Pitfalls:

How the new rules on “Rate of Withdrawal” affect People Nearing Retirement

How to ensure you won’t run out of money in retirement

How to liquidate retirement assets in the right order

How to eliminate “sequence of returns” risk

Why losses during retirement matters:

Is “buy and hold” appropriate in retirement?

How to safeguard against two types of investment risk

How to shield your assets from stock market volatility

Why “asset allocation” alone may not be enough

How to truly diversify your retirement portfolio

Admission for the Retirement U Seminar is free, registration can be completed online.