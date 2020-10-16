Is 2020 going to be a record-breaking hurricane season? Two possible storms now lurking in the Atlantic

The newest forecast shows the system south of Bermuda now has a 60 percent chance of development within the next 3-5 days. This storm could possibly become Epsilon. A second disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has a 30 percent chance of development over the next 3-5 days. This storm could possibly become Zeta. If both Epsilon and Zeta form, we would tie the record breaking hurricane season of 2005 with respect to number named storms.

The good news is if a stronger system did attempt to form in the Caribbean with an approaching cold front late next week, the system would favor a track away from the Gulf Coast.

From the National Hurricane Center:

1. Shower activity associated with a broad non-tropical low pressure system located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda is continuing to become better organized, and satellite wind data indicates that the circulation has become somewhat better defined.

Additional development of this system is expected, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly over the southwestern or western Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.