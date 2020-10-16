Is 2020 going to be a record-breaking hurricane season? Two possible storms now lurking in the Atlantic

From the National Hurricane Center:
1. Shower activity associated with a broad non-tropical low pressure system located about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda is continuing to become better organized, and satellite wind data indicates that the circulation has become somewhat better defined.
Additional development of this system is expected, and a subtropical or tropical depression could form during the next few days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic well to the southeast of Bermuda. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
2. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly over the southwestern or western Caribbean Sea. Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.