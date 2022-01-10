It’s Cookie Time!

Cookie lovers, it’s the beginning of January, and you know what that means! The season for Girl Scout cookies has officially begun! In addition to the wide variety of cookies already offered, the organization announced the nationwide debut of Adventurefuls, a new brownie inspired cookie, made with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt!

Abbe Ginn, Marketing and Communication Specialist for Girl Scouts Louisiana East said there’s plenty of options for cookie lovers to purchase the delicious treats this season. In addition to purchasing in person from a Girl Scout there are additional options to make ordering easy. “You can purchase cookies online from a Girl Scout you know by asking for her personalized link to buy online from her. Payment is taken in advance online and she can do contactless delivery!,” said Ginn. “You can text COOKIES to 59618 to find a sale near you. Or use Cookie Finder if you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can still buy online and have the proceeds stay local in Southeast Louisiana,” Ginn added. To use Cookie Finder visit https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/how-to-buy-cookies.html and enter you zip code.

While preorders are taking place now and will be delivered around February 5, Girl Scout Troops of Louisiana will begin setting up cookie booths at various locations, starting February 25th. “Cookie lovers can use the Cookie Finder app to find a booth sale whenever the craving hits,” Ginn said.

Ginn said she looks forward to the 2022 cookie season, and teaching young entrepreneurs how to think strategically and meet their goals. “I most look forward to seeing the creativity and entrepreneurship of the girls. Yes, Girl Scout cookies are delicious, of course,” said Ginn, “But it’s how the girls dig deep to think of the most inventive advertising, utilize that strategic money management, develop the most polished people skills and business ethics, and celebrate hitting their goals that I love. They truly are entrepreneurs, making their cookie business their own. I love seeing how their personalities shine though and all the amazing things they do with the money they earn!”

To learn more about Girl Scout cookies and the benefits they provide to local communities, visit https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/about-girl-scout-cookies.html