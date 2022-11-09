We’re always up for a celebration; how ’bout you?

Annually, November 9th is known as National Louisiana Day, a day to celebrate the rich, one of a kind, culture of our state. The culture of Louisiana is so unique that for every hour you travel across the state, you experience a change of culture. This distinct culture, language, music, landscape and history collectively has a profound impact on the development of Louisiana. Our rich culture attracts visitors from around the globe to experience Mardi Gras, food, Creole and Jazz.

Although today is National Louisiana Day, we tend to celebrate every day with our traditions. Want to do something special today? Take a vacation in your own town, see what the hidden gems are, and explore your own backyard. For all things local and to find ideas to create your own adventure, visit Explore Houma and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou!

Let’s play a round of Did You Know:

• Louisiana was admitted to the Union on April 30, 1812. We were the 18th state.

• Baton Rouge is the state capital.

• The state motto is “Union, Justice, Confidence”

• Our nickname is the “Pelican State”

• There are 64 parishes in Louisiana. We are the only state without “counties”.

• The state bird is the Eastern Brown Pelican.

• The state dog the is Catahoula Leopard Dog.

• The state flower is the magnolia. The state wildflower is the Louisiana iris.

• The state insect is the honey bee.

• There are several state songs: “Give Me Louisiana” (Doralise Fontane)

“You Are My Sunshine” (Jimmie Davis)

Second State Song: “State March Song” (Jimmie Davis)

State Environmental Song: “Gifts of the Earth” (Frances LeBeau)

• The state tree is the bald cypress.

• The state reptile is the alligator.

• The state mammal is the black bear.

• The state musical instrument is the Diatonic Accordion.

• The state freshwater fish is the white perch.

• The state fossil is petrified Palmwood.

• The state drink is milk.

• The state gemstone is Agate.

• The state fruit is the strawberry.

What do you love most about the state we call home?

What do you love most about Louisiana? The food!

Southern hospitality and never meeting a stranger.

Mais, the festivals that celebrate everything!

The history and where we came from.

The resilience. View Results