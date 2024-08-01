JA Houma: Robert L. Morris Academic Excellence Grant Now Open for Applications

Teachers, are you feeling creative? The Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA Houma) has announced the opening of the Robert L. Morris Academic Excellence Grant application process.

This grant is designed for eligible private or parochial school educators in Terrebonne Parish, aiming to acknowledge and support their hard work and dedication.

The Teacher Grant program seeks to provide deserving educators with a $1,000 grant to encourage implementing innovative classroom projects. By empowering teachers, the program aims to stimulate engaging learning experiences for students. These grants are anticipated to help teachers provide a positive impact within the classroom environment.

Applicable candidates must be employed full-time in Terrebonne Parish private or parochial schools, focusing on Pre-K3 to 12th grade education. This includes classroom and special education teachers, librarians, speech therapists, and guidance counselors directly engaged in teaching children.

Educators can complete the application through a downloadable paper form that can be mailed in or completed online. To be considered, all completed applications must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, September 2.

For detailed instructions and to access the application, visit JA of Houma’s website.