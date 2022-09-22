JA of Houma announced availability of graduate scholarships from National Association of Junior Auxiliary

The Greenville, Mississippi-based National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is accepting applications for its Graduate Scholarship Program. Applicants must be pursuing graduate-level studies for one year in fields that address the needs of children and youth.

Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired, and gifted and talented.

Each applicant must be a permanent U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of states with chapters of nonprofit Junior Auxiliary. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Scholarship grants are awarded annually to persons who work, or plan to work, directly with children. The NAJA Scholarship Program began in 1962 and more than $1,437,504 has been awarded.

Instructions and application forms are available from September 1 through February 1 from the NAJA Web site. Go to www.najanet.org. The Junior Auxiliary was founded on the principles of helping children and making a difference in their lives; it provides women the opportunity to serve and be a vital part of their communities. The National Association of Junior Auxiliaries comprises nearly 100 Junior Auxiliary Chapters throughout Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. This includes the Junior Auxiliary of Houma.