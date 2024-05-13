JA of Houma announces 2024 Dancing with the Stars Couples

Junior Auxiliary of Houma has announced the local couples who will be competing for first place at the 2024 JA Dancing with the Stars!

The gala and competition will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center from from 7:00-11:00 PM.

“We are so excited about this year’s Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing With The Stars. Our dancers are ready to bring it and leave it all on the dance floor. It will definitely be an amazing event,” said JA of Houma’s Fundraising Chair Erica Bailey. “We hope to see you all on August 17th as we crown our next Mirrorball Champion!”

Read the biographies of the celebrities and professionals below, provided by JA of Houma:

Celebrity, TC Camille, is a Sales Representative for Industrial Fluid Management and says he’s always up for a good time! He says dancing isn’t usually a part of his life, but he’s excited to be a part of a great cause and have some fun! Professional, Bridget Landry, is the owner of Xtreme Athletics and is excited to be part of this fun event for her second year! Bridget’s favorite part of DWTS is getting to meet the celebrities and pros and sharing the same goal of giving back to our community! Celebrity, Scott Hebert, is a driver for UPS and in his free time enjoys hunting, fishing, cooking in local cook offs and volleyball with his daughter! Scott says he loves dancing anytime there is music on and he thinks his moves are TOP NOTCH, but no one else seems to think the same. He’s hoping to prove all the haters wrong on DWTS night and bring home that mirrorball trophy! Pro, Sophia LaFont, says dancing is her LIFE! She is an NBA dancer for the New Orleans Pelicans, dance instructor, and choreographer. She loves traveling outside of work and is a social media influencer with over 170,000 followers! She’s excited to be a part of this year’s event and no doubt will shine on the DWTS dance floor! Celebrity, John Casey, is no stranger to the Junior Auxiliary of Houma, with his grandmother being the founding President! John owns several businesses, is Chairman of the Board for Holy Trinity Academy, Board Member for the Krewe of Houmas, a Rotarian, and an active member of Legatus. When he’s not giving back to the community, John says he enjoys gardening, is an avid beekeeper, and loves a good dance with his wife on a Louisiana Saturday Night! Pro, Madeleine Bauland, handles billing and insurance at Thibodaux Laser and Surgery Center by day and is an instructor at J-MAC dance studio by night! When asked about the DWTS event, Madeleine said “It’s a great event that is beneficial for our community! We are better as individuals when we are strong together as a community!” Dance has been her life since she’s been 4 years old and she’s ready to JAZZ the judges with an all star routine!

Celebrity, Bliss Cunningham, is a Licensed Professional Counselor and has served as the senior counselor for Vandebilt Catholic in addition to owning her private counseling practice for 9 years. She says she’s always loved dancing, having danced for 13 years including her high school dance team! She calls herself a certified animal lover and is hoping to get a purrrrr-fect score when she and her pro partner take the floor! Pro, Roger White, is a third generation dance instructor and the owner of Studio R5. He says dance was his inescapable fate, and living out his family’s legacy keeps his creative flame alive! Coming back for another year, Roger can’t wait to leave all out on the floor with his fabulous celebrity partner! Celebrity, Taylor Authement, says rhythm and busting a good move is her THING! When she’s not serving up killer margaritas at La Carreta, Taylor says she enjoys spending time with her five dogs and traveling every chance she gets! She loves being a part of a good cause and is excited to be a part of the “magic” of DWTS. Pro, Kristen Robinson, is the owner of 3D Dancing Academy, a dance academy anchored in dance and community outreach! Kristen is also a member of the Krewe of Cleopatra and attends LifeChurch. Kristen is excited to be a part of this event for the opportunity to give back and have a little fun while doing it! Celebrity, Paige Caldarera, is a personal trainer and nutrition coach who loves helping her community through health and fitness. Paige says her career is driven by passion and she feels truly blessed to wake up everyday and do what she loves. She’s so excited to be a part of this event and loves being a part of such an empowering community! Pro, Cole LaFont, has been waiting for this moment in the DWTS spotlight and can’t wait to go head to head against his fellow pro dancers buttttt there is one in particular that he’s hoping to outshine! Cole is a dance teacher at Gerald Dishman’s Academy of Dance and says teaching and performing gives him purpose.

Celebrity, Manny Merlos, is no stranger to our community! Manny is the current president of the Hache Grant Association and says giving back to our community is what he loves! He’s ready to show off his Cuban roots, cut a rug, and hopefully celebrate a win with a nice, cold Miller Light and a piece of boudin! Pro, Jennifer Himel, is the Business Office Manager at Gulf Coast Surgical Center and has been dancing since she’s seven years old! After attending last year’s event she decided this year she wasn’t going to watch from the sidelines and was ready to take her talents to the dance floor! Celebrity, Sarmona Miller, is the Director of Revenue Management for SAIA, Inc., a Board Member of the Houma Terrebonne Finance Trust Authority, and an active member of CAN-U. She’s self described as having two left feet, but we know her pro will have her lighting up the dance floor come showtime! Pro, Julie Clement, has been dancing all her life. She is a special education teacher at Terrebonne High School and the youth director at Annunziata Catholic Church. Julie is excited to raise some serious cash for such a wonderful cause in our community! Celebrity, Tommy Marsh, says he hasn’t shown off his dance skills since his college days, but we know his Backstreet Boys moves will come in handy for his DWTS routine. Tommy is the Branch Manager for First South Farm Credit and is ready to leave it all out on the dance floor! Pro, Ashley Meche, is returning for another year with DWTS. She is the Office Manager at Express Glass and teaches dance at J-Mac Dance. FUN FACT! Ashley is a twin! We are so excited to watch them cut it up on the dance floor!

Celebrity Azaria Barrios says she normally reserves her dance moves for the living room with her kiddos, but she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of such a wonderful event! Azaria is a realtor with Real Broker and a member of Houma Christian School’s PTC. Pro Kiaya Poiencot is super excited for her first year on the dance floor! She’s hoping to bring finesse, flair, and fun to the event! After all, she is lead choreographer for the Terrebonne High School Tigerettes dance team. Kiaya’ favorite part of dancing? Sharing her love of dance with daughter Harper!