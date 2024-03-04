JA of Houma announces applications are now open for their Scholarship

Are you a Terrebonne Parish high school student looking to further your education? The Junior Auxiliary of Houma has announced applications are now open for their $2,000 scholarship!

The mission of JA of Houma is to provide charitable services beneficial to our local community that focus on providing physical and emotional support to those in need, with a particular emphasis on children.

For over 50 years, our members have participated in countless service projects vital to the quality of life for the underserved in our community. The purpose of the JA of Houma scholarship is to provide support to the next generation of local leaders as they pursue higher education at a university, college, or technical/vocational school.

The scholarship will provide one student a $2,000 scholarship over two semesters, which includes one $1,000 award payment for Fall 2024 semester and one $1,000 payment for Spring 2025 semester. Payment will be made directly to the institution of the award recipient’s choice. Student must maintain a GPA of 3.0 to receive second payment.

The deadline to apply is April 5, 2024. Eligibility requirements are as follows:

Minimum GPA of 3.0.

Must have graduated from a public or private high school located in Terrebonne Parish. If homeschooled, must reside in Terrebonne Parish.

Must enroll part time or full time in a post-secondary institution (university, college, technical, or vocational school).

Preference will be given to applicants entering a career field addressing the special needs of children and youth (including but not limited to Childcare, Counseling, Psychology, Mental Health, Special Education, Speech Pathology, Education, Social Work, etc.) Other concentrations will be considered.

Preference will be given to applicants demonstrating service to their school or community.

Immediate family members (spouse, children) of active JA of Houma members are not eligible for scholarship.

Required Documentation:

Completed application

Completed Essay (see application for additional information)

Transcript verifying required GPA

Interested parties can complete the online application and upload the required document here: http://tinyurl.com/3p8hekms

If you cannot complete the application online, please email jaofhouma@gmail.com with the

subject line “JAH Scholarship” to request a copy of the application to mail.