JA of Houma Collected Thousands of Diapers for Those in Need

Junior Auxiliary of Houma collected thousands of diapers to deliver to the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank for local families in need.

By encouraging the community to help “spread the love” around Valentine’s Day, JA members collected diapers ranging from newborn to larger sizes that are often most requested at the foodbank.

“We are proud to provide a much-needed necessity for so many families and babies right here in our community,” Mollie Dupont, JA of Houma President, said. “We are so thankful to all those in the community who donated to this drive.”

Unopened boxes of diapers were collected through local drop off bins at Mr. PoBoy, Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet, Chez Lilli, Dishman’s Flooring, and Commercial Signs, as well as through an Amazon Wishlist. The link will remain open for additional diaper donations to refill the supply at the foodbank throughout the year.

JA of Houma thanks everyone who donated to this wonderful cause.