JA of Houma collects over 4,200 for local food bank

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) collected more than 4,200 diapers to deliver to the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank for local families in need.

By encouraging the community to help “spread the love” around Valentine’s Day, JA members collected a variety of sizes most requested by local families at the food bank.

“It’s a joy to be able to provide a much needed necessity for so many families and babies right here in our community,” Kellie Walters, JA of Houma President, said.

Unopened boxes of diapers were collected through local drop off bins at the following locations: Honest Abe’s, Dishman’s Flooring Center, Chez Lilli, A Good Hair Day Salon, Zen Den, Neil’s Small Engine, Trapp Cadillac Chevrolet, Commercial Signs, and Paisley Park.

JA also created an Amazon Wishlist for those who wished to donate online, which will remain open for additional diaper donations to refill the supply at the food bank throughout the year.

JA of Houma thanks everyone who donated to this wonderful cause!

ABOUT JUNIOR AUXILIARY OF HOUMA:

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a non-profit organization of local women who volunteer their time to be active and constructive community participants and to assume leadership roles in meeting community needs. Junior Auxiliary provides the member with the opportunity to serve and to be a vital part of the community.