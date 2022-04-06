JA of Houma hosts give back night at Your Pie

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma prides itself in offering a helping hand and changing lives in the community. Tonight, the organization is helping families come together for a family meal while supporting a great cause. In celebration of Junior Auxiliary Week, the organization will host a Give Back Night at Your Pie in Houma.

Pizza lovers can stop by Your Pie, located at 1378 W Tunnel Blvd, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to dine in or place a to-go order. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Junior Auxiliary of Houma, benefiting the needs of the community, citizens, and youth.

Tonight’s fundraiser is one of the many events held by the organization in celebration of Junior Auxiliary Week. Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government officially declared April 3- April 9, as Junior Auxiliary Week in a ceremony held last week. The annual celebration will highlight the service and community assistance provided by the Junior Auxiliary of Houma and its impact on Terrebonne Parish.

For more information on JA of Houma or upcoming events, visit the organization on Facebook.