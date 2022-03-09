JA of Houma Seeking Applicants for Academic Excellence Grant

The Junior Auxiliary of Houma is seeking applications for it’s Robert L. Morris Academic Excellence Grant, a $1,000 grant awarded to a private or parochial school teacher, for grades Pre-K through 12th grade.

The educational grant is awarded to one local private school by the Junior Auxiliary Houma chapter. Once applications are received they are reviewed by the chapter’s education committee, winners will be chosen based on the overall scope of their proposed projects.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Working or planning to work directly with children

Pursuing graduate level studies for one year in fields which address the special needs of children and youth. Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to: Counseling, Psychology, Mental Health, Special, Speech Pathology, Exceptional Children, Remedial Skills Development, Hearing Impaired, Gifted and Talented, etc. Scholarships are not awarded for graduate work on administration or general education.

A U.S. Citizen and a permanent resident of a state with a Junior Auxiliary Chapter: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas.

Planning to attend a U.S. college or part-time study.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 22. For more information, contact the Junior Auxiliary of Houma at jaofhouma@gmail.com.