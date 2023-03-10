Jason Bergeron Announces Candidacy for Terrebonne Parish President

Surrounded by family, friends and supporters Thursday evening, Houma business and civic leader Jason Bergeron officially announced his candidacy for Terrebonne Parish President. The election will be held October 14, 2023.

“I believe it’s time for politicians to go back to being public servants,” said Bergeron. “We serve God and each other. I want to take Terrebonne Parish into the next decade of growth and success. We are 100 years from the oil and gas boom that made Terrebonne Parish what it is today. Let’s start our next boom. I have worked to make Terrebonne Parish a better place for all of my adult life, but I know the best is yet to come. TOGETHER we can make it happen!”

Bergeron pledged to bring a level of service and efficiency to government never before seen in Terrebonne Parish, and is uniquely qualified to do so. His experience as a business leader and volunteer gives him keen insight into the parish’s workforce, talent and community. Bergeron is the owner and/or managing partner of four businesses, including technology, process improvement and assisting organizations in achieving profitability, efficiency and productivity. He is a member of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development in Louisiana, a graduate of Leadership Louisiana and Leadership Terrebonne, as well as the Goldman Sachs 10000 Small Business Program. He is a past chairman and board member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, where he served on the education committee developing a 13-point plan for education in Terrebonne Parish, and the economic development and government committee developing a 12-point plan for parish recreation efficiency.

Bergeron is treasurer of Hache Grant Association, Inc., past president and current member of the of Rotary Club of Houma Sunrise, founding board member of the local Alzheimer’s Association, past president and board member of Bayou Region Crimestoppers, past president and board member of the Krewe of Terreanians and a past member of the St Francis School Co-Op board.

“Like so many in Terrebonne Parish, my family lived through the boom-and-bust cycles of the oil and gas industry,” said Bergeron. “My hard-working parents struggled to provide the basics for us, earning just enough money to keep us off government assistance, but not enough to avoid living paycheck to paycheck. I was only the second out of my 80 cousins who ever attended college. Unfortunately, an injury ended that path, and I was forced to leave college. But I left inspired. I entered the workforce to earn a living and provide for myself, and within ten years, I opened my first business.”

“I have fought the good fight and have learned the technology industry and how to run a business by blood, sweat, tears and years of experience. Everything I have was built from nothing, using hard work and dedication. I thrive on helping others gain access to opportunities I didn’t have, because I understand their struggle. I don’t have all the answers on every single issue that plagues our parish, but I know what Terrebonne can be, and I know how to build the talented teams we need to move us forward and make this a better place to live… for all of us.”

For more information, visit www.VoteForJaon.com.