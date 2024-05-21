Jason Bergeron to Address Graduates at Fletcher Technical Community College Commencement

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce that Jason Bergeron, Terrebonne Parish President, will be delivering the keynote address at the college’s upcoming commencement ceremony. The event will take place at 4pm on May 23, 2024, at the Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The ceremony will be a momentous occasion celebrating the graduation of over 500 students from the Fall 2023, Spring 2024 and Summer 2024 sessions across all majors and programs.

Jason Bergeron, a Louisiana native and dedicated leader, brings over 26 years of information technology and workflow experience alongside 18 years of leadership and management expertise. As the founder and CEO of Stratify, LLC, Stratify MSP, LLC, and Stratify Digital, LLC, Jason has been instrumental in offering business consulting, IT managed services, and digital transformation solutions. Additionally, he co-founded Vitallync, LLC, a telemedicine company serving remote and rural areas.

Jason’s commitment to the community is evident through his numerous roles, including serving as vice president of the Louisiana Chapter of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners, and various board positions with local educational and non-profit organizations. In January 2024, Jason was inaugurated as the eighth President of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, where he focuses on enhancing quality of life, economic development, and government efficiency.

Fletcher Technical Community College is honored to have Jason Bergeron share his insights and experiences with the graduates.

The commencement ceremony will unite graduates, their families, faculty, staff, and distinguished guests to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Fletcher Technical Community College’s students. It will serve as a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and education they have received.

Members of the press and the community are invited to attend the commencement ceremony to join in honoring and celebrating the achievements of the graduates.