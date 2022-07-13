Jazz and Heritage Foundation accepting applications for Community Partnership Grants

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Community Partnership Grants program. Supporting music and art education programs, cultural events put on by Louisiana arts-based nonprofits, new artistic works that interpret Louisiana culture, and other projects that support the Jazz and Heritage Foundation’s mission, the Community Partnership Grants program offers grant awards of up to $5,000.

Founded in 1979, the foundation has partnered with Shell Oil Company to invest into the community with grants to fund artistic projects. Over the last decade the program has provided over $12 million in grants to organizations across the state of Louisiana.

“Our vision is to make quality arts programs accessible throughout Louisiana and support the artists and nonprofits that create them. We see deeper public awareness broadening appreciation for the fine arts; better arts education reviving school environments; wider access to the arts fostering understanding among cultures; and artists and arts organizations enhancing the quality of life for all Louisiana communities,” reads a statement from the Jazz and Heritage Foundation.

The grant categories open include, in-school education programs in music, arts, and cultural traditions, after-school and summer education programs in music, arts and cultural traditions, festivals and concerts in music and performing arts, documentation and creation, as well as cultural arts.

Community Partnership Grants are available to the following groups:

501c3 nonprofit organizations; registered Louisiana non-profit organizations

Individuals (may apply in Media Documentation category or the Louisiana Cultural Equity Arts Category)

Institutions of higher education

K-12 public, private or parochial schools

Federally recognized tribal communities or tribes.

All applications must be submitted by 11 p.m. on Friday, August 5. Applications can be completed online here.