New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest officials announced Sunday the event will not be held this year due to Covid-19 concerns.

This year’s event was scheduled to take place October 8-17.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends, including those who rolled their tickets over from 2020, will receive an email this week with details about the ticket refund and rollover process. All Wednesday, Oct. 13 tickets will be automatically refunded.

The event is tentatively scheduled for April 29-May 8, 2022.