Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Houma Man

On October 23, 2022, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma.

The initial investigation revealed that Sanchez-Fernandez was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford traveled off the roadway to the left and impacted a flatbed trailer which was parked on private property.

Sanchez-Fernandez, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment on the part of Sanchez-Fernandez is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.