Jefferson Parish Crash Claims Life of Houma Man

City of Thibodaux Political Forum to be held Monday, Oct. 24October 24, 2022
Graves Leads Congressional Effort Defending US Sugarcane FarmersOctober 24, 2022
On October 23, 2022, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 611-1 (River Road) near Iris Avenue in Metairie. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma.
The initial investigation revealed that Sanchez-Fernandez was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford traveled off the roadway to the left and impacted a flatbed trailer which was parked on private property.
Sanchez-Fernandez, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment on the part of Sanchez-Fernandez is unknown and routine toxicology results are pending.
Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.