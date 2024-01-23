Jefferson Parish Man Dies after Crashing into Canal in Larose

LWCC Awards $20,000 in Support to Three Exceptional Nonprofits
January 23, 2024
Here’s all the information you need for the 2nd Annual Bayou King Cake Festival this Saturday
January 23, 2024
LWCC Awards $20,000 in Support to Three Exceptional Nonprofits
January 23, 2024
Here’s all the information you need for the 2nd Annual Bayou King Cake Festival this Saturday
January 23, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Jefferson Parish man who had been reported missing was found dead in a canal in Larose on Monday. Burnell Sens II, 47, of Jefferson was found inside his vehicle which he had crashed into the canal.


On the evening of Sunday, January 21, 2024, Sens’ family reported him missing to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. His last known location based on his cell phone was in the Larose area in Lafourche Parish. Deputies and detectives began searching for Sens, a search that continued into Monday, January 22.

On Monday, Sens’ body was found inside his truck which had crashed into a small canal on private property at the rear of Adam Boulevard in Larose. The truck was submerged in the canal up to approximately the level of the hood. An autopsy conducted on Monday showed Sens died of hypothermia. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and toxicology results are pending.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

Pictured from left to right, front to back: Brandon Ruttley, nominating agent from USI, Michelle Dugas, Executive Director for Upside Downs, Beau Brooks, Upside Downs Board Chair, Michelle Brooks, Upside Downs Board Member, David Duval, LWCC Agency Relations Representative; Ed Daigle-USI, Peyton Amadee, Tina Chauvin, MaryBeth Doggett, Brad Deroche, and Susan Miller, USI.

January 23, 2024

LWCC Awards $20,000 in Support to Three Exceptional Nonprofits

Read more