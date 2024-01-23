Jefferson Parish Man Dies after Crashing into Canal in Larose

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Jefferson Parish man who had been reported missing was found dead in a canal in Larose on Monday. Burnell Sens II, 47, of Jefferson was found inside his vehicle which he had crashed into the canal.

On the evening of Sunday, January 21, 2024, Sens’ family reported him missing to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. His last known location based on his cell phone was in the Larose area in Lafourche Parish. Deputies and detectives began searching for Sens, a search that continued into Monday, January 22.

On Monday, Sens’ body was found inside his truck which had crashed into a small canal on private property at the rear of Adam Boulevard in Larose. The truck was submerged in the canal up to approximately the level of the hood. An autopsy conducted on Monday showed Sens died of hypothermia. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, and toxicology results are pending.