Jerry Ledet named 2021 Commencement Speaker at Fletcher

Fletcher Technical Community College is pleased to announce that the guest speaker at their 2021 Commencement Ceremony will be Mr. Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., President and CEO of Synergy Bank. He has been in the banking field for the past 38 years, and is currently serving as Chairman of the Board of the Louisiana Bankers Association.

Mr. Ledet is a native of Thibodaux, LA where he graduated from Edward Douglas White Catholic High School. He is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Nicholls State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a major in Marketing. Furthering his education in the field of banking, he successfully completed the course requirements and received his diploma from the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University.

In the local community, he has served on boards and committees for various nonprofits over time. At this time, he is President of the Rotary Club of Houma, Past Chairman and Ex Officio Board Member of the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Past President and Board Member of the United Way for South Louisiana, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Houma, Nicholls State University College of Business Advisory Board and Facilities Committee. He is a graduate of Leadership Terrebonne and is a recipient of the United Way for South Louisiana Volunteer Service Award and was named Terrebonne’s Most Useful Citizen in 2018.

The ceremony will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm (graduates must arrive by 11:30 am) at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma, LA 70360. Fletcher will celebrate the graduation of more than 600 students from summer and fall 2019; spring, summer, and fall 2020; and spring and summer 2021. This is a ticketed event, and students are each allowed six guests. All majors/programs will participate in one ceremony.