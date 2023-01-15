Jessica Domangue elected Terrebonne Parish City Council chairwoman

On January 11, 2023, Jessica Domangue was elected Terrebonne Parish City Council Chairwoman in a council vote of 5-4.

Domangue has been working as a licensed clinical social worker since 2010, and was elected as Councilwoman for District 5 of Terrebonne Parish three years ago. “It’s been an incredible journey,” said Chairwoman Domangue. “We have had hardships such as COVID and Hurricane Ida, of course, but we truly have an excellent team on the Terrebonne Parish City Council and I am honored to be a part of it.”

Domangue cites her position as the sole woman on the council as a strength that will help her during her time as chairwoman. “As the only female member of council, I know that my voice is very powerful. I have the opportunity to be a voice for other women in the community as well,” said Domangue. “Although that comes with a unique set of challenges, I have never felt excluded during my time on city council. We all get along so well and there is a lot of respect.”

When asked what she is most excited about in the upcoming year, Domangue gave the Times of Houma/Thibodaux a look into her vision for the parish. “I believe that there are ways as a council that we can do better moving forward, and I am excited to make those changes,” said Domangue. “This year we have a great opportunity to really set Terrebonne Parish up for the future in a great way. This is going to be a really good year for our community.”





