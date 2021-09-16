Joe Biden Proposes COVID Mandate; AG Jeff Landry Voices Opposition

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is voicing opposition to the Biden plan of forcing many private-sector companies to require workers either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.

“Perhaps Joe Biden forgot that we are a republic, not a monarchy,” said Attorney General Landry. “The decision of an individual to get a COVID shot is not the President’s to make; and if Biden attempts to mandate it upon Louisiana citizens, we’ll see him in court.”

In a letter to the President, Attorney General Landry and 23 of his fellow attorneys general object to the federal government’s proposed illegal use of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

“We urge you to reconsider your unlawful and harmful plan and allow people to make their own decisions. If your Administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state Attorneys General will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law,” wrote Attorney General Landry and his colleagues.

Attorney General Landry was joined in the letter by the attorneys general of South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.