Join the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Houma Courthouse Bandstand!

The Hache Grant Association invites the community to join in celebration at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the Houma Courthouse Bandstand, at 11 a.m. on June 13, at the Houma Courthouse Square. The project is made possible by a partnership between the Hache Grant Association, Houma Downtown Development Corporation and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government.

“This build is the first of the Hache Grant Association’s mission to facilitate specific, measurable and actionable revitalization initiatives to enhance the quality of life in Terrebonne Parish. The funds dedicated to this project were raised through the 2021 and 2022 Bayou Terrebonne Boucherie held in Downtown Houma,” reads a statement from the Hache Grant Association.

The goal of the project is to restore a sense of community and pride to downtown that the original bandstand provided. “Houma’s courthouse square once had a bandstand built in the early 1900s during Houma’s Golden Age. Like other communities, the town built this structure as a way to celebrate its successes and to give something back to the people. A bandstand is a symbol of a community’s progress and optimism for the future. The HGA believes that by replicating the old bandstand, we can kick start some community pride and, in turn, develop revitalization momentum,” said the Hache Grant Association.

The bandstand, which will be a replica of the historic downtown bandstand, will be built this year in commemoration of the bicentennial celebration of Terrebonne Parish, highlighting 200 years of history and culture. For more information visit Hache Grant Association or Terrebonne Parish’s Bicentennial Celebration.