Join the LED Small and Emerging Business Development Program

The LED Small and Emerging Business Development (SEBD) Program provides managerial and technical assistance to small business owners to help them run, sustain and grow their businesses. The SEBD Program is delivered through LED partners who act as intermediaries throughout the state. Upon becoming SEBD certified, business owners meet with an intermediary who conducts a detailed assessment of their business and develops a plan of action based on the primary and most pressing needs of the business. The SEBD Program provides a 10-year certification that allows small business owners to access continued support to help enhance their business knowledge and capacity.

The SEBD certification provides tools for new or existing Louisiana businesses to grow and thrive. The SEBD Program certification can open the door to additional LED benefits, such as:

Mentor-Protégé Recognition Program. This program connects Louisiana-based small and emerging businesses to technical and developmental assistance provided by mentor companies.

Bonding Assistance Program. This program provides access to quality bid, payment and performance bonds at reasonable rates from surety companies when bonding capacity is needed on public or private jobs.

For more information, contact Tatiana Bruce at 225.342.5663 or Tatiana.Bruce@la.gov; Camille Campbell at 225.342.5534 or Camille.Campbell@la.gov; or Solomon Lee at 225.342.4836 or Solomon.Lee@la.gov.