Join the LSU Ag Center seminar if you are interested in launching a food business

Louisiana State University Ag Center invites anyone who want to launch a food business to join the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute (FOODii) to gain valuable information at the May 27 seminar.

Registration is $30, and can be completed online here .

According to LUS Ag, the seminar will feature a step-by-step presentation on how to start a business and information on how to become a Food Innovation Institute, or FOODii, tenant. In addition, representatives from successful food companies will offer testimonials as well as business and marketing tips.

“FOODii provides food entrepreneurs with resources — from kitchen facilities to food science expertise — to safely produce and market their products. It also provides technical services to existing companies,” reads a statement from LSU Ag Center.