Join the Ride to Fight Suicide Benefit

Join Veterans Ending the Stigma and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for a Ride to Fight Suicide Benefit run on Saturday, May 14, at Zydeco Harley-Davidson, in Houma, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorcycles and jeeps are welcome to participate.

The VETS benefit run will host a day of fun for a good cause hosting live music by the No Posers Band, food, arts and crafts booths, and raffle prizes.

The benefit run is held each year to raise awareness about the importance of suicide prevention in veteran communities. All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, advocacy, and research programs. Tickets to the event are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased online.

For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the Ride to Fight Suicide Benefit, visit the Veterans Ending The Stigma (VETS) on Facebook.