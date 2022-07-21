Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety Seat Checkpoint Slotted For The City Of Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that in partnership with the South Central Planning & Development Commission and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force (LPSTF), the Thibodaux Police Department and numerous other agencies located in the South Central Regional Safety Coalition (SCRSC) will be participating in the first Joint Regional Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Seat Check Point.

This checkpoint hosted by the Thibodaux Police Department will be held on LA Highway 20 / Canal Boulevard (Thibodaux Police Department) on Saturday, July 23, 2022 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Law Enforcement and Certified Child Passenger Seat Technicians will be on hand to spot child seat misuse. Violators will be educated and citations will be at the discretion of the investigating officer.

With motor vehicle injuries being the leading cause of death among children in the United States, Chief Zeringue would like to express the importance of this educational checkpoint. Many of these deaths and/or serious bodily injuries can be prevented by always buckling children in age and size appropriate car seats, booster seats and seat belts. By following these steps, this can reduce serious and fatal injuries up to 80%.

Chief Zeringue and all of us at the Thibodaux Police Department would like to thank all of our community partners for helping spread the word about the importance of wearing a seatbelt and properly securing your loved one in a child passenger safety seat.

Participating Agencies: