Josh Faucheux Named Terrebonne General’s Leader of the Third Quarter

July 15, 2022
Josh Faucheux, Terrebonne General

Congratulations to Josh Faucheux on being named Terrebonne General’s Leader of the third quarter!



Faucheux is Guest Services Manager and has been an integral part of the Terrebonne General team for over 18 years. The announcement describes him as a loyal employee who goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the hospital and community’s needs are met.

” I am humbled to receive this award working amongst so many great leaders. I love participating in many projects across different departments and learning from a diverse group of people,” Faucheux said.

