Judge Bethancourt receives Catherine D. Kimball Award for the Advancement of the Administration ofJustice.

Local judge Randy Bethancourt was recently presented the prestigious Chief Justice Catherine D. Kimball Award for the Advancement of the Administration of Justice.

H. Minor Pipes, President of the Louisiana State Bar Association, 2021-2022, presented Judge Bethancourt the award on November 20, 2022 at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York City.

This award, presented annually, was established by the Louisiana State Bar Association to honor Catherine D. Kimball, the first woman to serve as Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The award recognizes an individual who has done exemplary work in advancing the administration of justice in Louisiana. In addition to presenting a plaque to the individual, as a lasting tribute, a larger plaque will be displayed at the Louisiana Supreme Court to list new recipients of the award each year.

Judge Bethancourt, who has been serving as a judge in Terrebonne Parish for the past 20 years, has also been honored with many awards, including: The Terrebonne Bar Association Community Service Award, The Louisiana State Bar Association President’s Award, The National Association of Social Workers Public Official of the Year Award, The State of Louisiana C.A.S.A. Judge of the Year Award, and The Louisiana Center for Law and Civic Education Judges in the Classroom Award.

Judge Bethancourt received a BS degree in 1975 from Louisiana State University and his JD degree in 1979 from Loyola University College of Law. Before his election to the bench, he practiced law for 22 years. He also worked as an assistant district attorney from 1997-99 and was the founding director of the Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center.

He currently sits on the board for the Louisiana Center for Law and Civic Education and served as president from 2018-2020. He also serves on the Louisiana Supreme Court Judges in the Classroom task force and chairs its Marketing and Social Media and PSA/Video Production Subcommittee. The “Judges in the Classroom” program has seen over 20,000 students participate over the years.

Judge Bethancourt has served as an Adjunct Professor at Nicholls State University in its Paralegal Studies Program. He has also served on many committees and organizations including The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, The Advisory Committee of the Performance Audit on Jury Practices for the Louisiana Supreme Court, and The Louisiana State Bar Association’s Continuing Legal Education Committee. Judge Bethancourt regularly trains prospective CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers.